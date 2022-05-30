German Shepherd dog admires cute ducklings in this viral Reddit video. Watch

If you are a fan of dog videos, then you have definitely found yourself at the right place. A video has recently been shared on Reddit and has been going all kinds of viral owing to the absolute cuteness of the dog present in it. There is a good chance that this video will not only bring a smile to your face but also brighten up your Monday morning.

The video shows a cute German Shepherd dog who can be seen sitting in front of some kind of a water body. In front of this adorable pooch, one can easily spot a few cute little yellow ducklings. These little creatures can be seen floating around in the water and playing among themselves as the floof looks on in the most intent manner ever.

The video has been shared on the popular subReddit named r/aww. And it goes on to show how the German Shepherd dog keeps looking at these ducklings till the very end of the video. It also keeps rolling around until the ducklings finally disappear. The caption that this video was shared with reads, “Gentle giant admiring the baby ducks.“

Take a look at the viral video that involves a dog and some cute ducklings:

Despite being shared on the social media platform just a day ago, the video has received more than 5,400 upvotes on it as of now. The cute video has also prompted several Redditors to post adorable comments.

“There is a children’s book that matches this vid: Fluffy and Baron,” pointed out an individual. “Can I adopt the dog and all the ducklings?” asked another. A third wrote from the point of view of the German Shepherd dog, “I will protect you, small yellow beak puppies.”

What do you think of these adorable animal friends?