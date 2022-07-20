German shepherd pup meets golden retriever puppy for the first time. Watch

A sweet video of two puppies meeting for the first time has turned into a source of joy for many on Reddit. The video shows how the dogs start warming up to each other after their initial apprehensions. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww.

“German shepherd puppy meets golden retriever puppy for the first time!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a woman walking inside a room with a pup in her lap. The other doggy is seen sitting on a couch. We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look at the clip that may leave you smiling.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5,700 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Lil goofy introvert meets big goofy extrovert,” posted a Reddit user. “I'm not crying you're crying,” commented another. “Video of the day... This is soo cute,” expressed a third. “Awwwwwww they're gonna be buddies,” wrote a fourth.