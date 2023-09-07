Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
German woman cooks chana curry and rotis, wows netizens

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 07, 2023 06:15 PM IST

After watching the viral video of a German woman cooking Indian lunch, an individual wrote, “Being an Indian my roti never was fluffy. Shame on me.”

A video of a German woman cooking Indian food has been winning over people. The reason? Well, the woman can be seen cooking chana curry and perfectly fluffy rotis that are sure to make anyone’s mouth water.

German woman Andrea cooking chana curry and roti. (Instagram/@we_coffeemilkfamily)

“My husband is from Amritsar, India. And thanks to him, I learned to cook Indian food. Some would see it as a burden to have to cook food from a foreign culture. For me, it has become my passion!” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on the Instagram handle @we_coffeemilkfamily.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “When you have a husband who prefers only Indian dishes for his lunchbox.” The video then goes on to show Andrea’s cooking skills as she prepares chana curry and roti. She expertly uses Indian spices to cook the curry while simultaneously kneading the dough to make rotis. Towards the end, she packs the rotis in silver foil and chana curry in a steel container.

Watch this German woman cooking Indian food:

The Instagram reel was shared six days ago. Nearly four million people have since viewed it, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has received numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Being an Indian my roti never was fluffy. Shame on me,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “My husband is from there too!! I am learning how to cook.”

“I cook a lot of Japanese food for my Japanese husband, he really appreciates it and rarely feels homesick. Of course, I love Japanese food too!” posted a third.

A fourth remarked, “That steel lunch box reminds of some core memory of school. Opening it without spilling anything was a challenge.”

“Your rotis are better than mine,” shared a fifth.

