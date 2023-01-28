German woman dances to Falguni Pathak’s Chudi while wearing saree. Watch

Indian songs are gaining immense popularity among people from other countries. There are numerous videos on the Internet that show foreigners singing or dancing to different Indian tracks. Just like this video that captures a German woman grooving to Falguni Pathak’s hit song Chudi and that too while wearing a saree.

The video is posted by Instagram user Nina from Hamburg, Germany. Her bio explains her as “Just a German girl living her Bollywood fantasy. ” In fact, her page is filled with different videos showing her dancing to various Indian songs.

“This song. I added some steps of my own for this trend, do you like them?” she wrote as she posted the video of her dancing to Chudi. The clip opens to show her wearing a sky blue saree with traditional jewellery while standing against a picturesque background.

Take a look at the video where she shows her beautiful dance moves:

The video was shared earlier this month. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than one million views and gone viral. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“This takes me back to my childhood. All those Bollywood films we would watch. Thank you for appreciating our culture,” praised an Instagram user. “Super cute. Love the end!” joined another. “Beautiful you, beautiful dance and beautiful expressions!” commented a third. “That energy though,” wrote a fourth.