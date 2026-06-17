'Getting molested by people younger than me': Indian man asks Australian tourist for a kiss, viral video sparks outrage

An Australian tourist’s video from India has sparked outrage online after he recorded an uncomfortable street interaction in which a young man repeatedly asked him for a kiss and held his hand despite being refused.

The clip was shared on Instagram by a user identified as Marco Roams. (Instagram/@marcoroams)

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The clip was shared on Instagram by a user identified as Marco Roams. In the video, the Australian man is seen walking down a street in Kolkata when a young man sitting in a rickshaw approaches him and repeatedly says, “Kiss me here, kiss me.”

The tourist appears visibly uncomfortable and tries to defuse the situation calmly. “Kiss you? No sorry, I’m straight,” he says. However, the man continues to insist and is also seen holding the tourist’s hand as he attempts to walk away.

After moving away from the interaction, the tourist can be heard saying, “Wow! Getting bloody molested by people younger than me.”

A text overlay on the video read, “Why do Indian guys always want you to kiss them?”

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Social media reactions

{{^usCountry}} The clip has since gone viral, drawing thousands of comments and reactions. Many social media users criticised the behaviour and expressed concern for the tourist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip has since gone viral, drawing thousands of comments and reactions. Many social media users criticised the behaviour and expressed concern for the tourist. {{/usCountry}}

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“I think you landed in the wrong India,” wrote one user.

Another tagged the authorities and commented, “@kolkatapolice Kindly teach these boys a good lesson.”

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Some users, however, pushed back against the generalisation. “If you’re so broke that you can’t visit actual tourist places, don’t blame India after wandering into random slums for content,” one person wrote.

“Instead of going to good places in india u guys intentionally go to these kinds of sketchy areas just for content views then upload reels weird captions,” commented another.

Several users also apologised to the tourist and said the behaviour shown in the video was unacceptable and did not represent most Indians.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)