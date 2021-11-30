Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Giant panda cubs playing with ice is too cute to handle. Watch

The cute video shows two giant panda cubs playing in the ice.
The cute pandas playing on a pallet of ice. (instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 03:24 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There is something wonderful about watching the videos that showcase animals playing with ice. Those are the clips that often leave people with a huge smile on their face. Case in point, this video showcasing a few giant panda cubs playing with a pallet of ice.

Smithsonian's National Zoo shared the video on their official Instagram page. The video showcases three cubs named Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji. Along with the video, the zoo also shared that their Department of Nutrition Science team provided all three pandas with a pallet of ice to play in.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared just 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the cute clip has accumulated over 25,000 views and counting. The share has also gathered tons of comments.

“Hee, hee! That’s adorable!” wrote an Instagram user. “Too cute,” posted another. “Oh my, they know exactly what to do!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

