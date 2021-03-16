Home / Trending / Giant snake tries to attack zookeeper in video that may leave you shuddering
Giant snake tries to attack zookeeper in video that may leave you shuddering

The clip has been shared on the Jay Prehistoric Pets Instagram handle.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:01 PM IST
A screengrab from the video posted on Instagram. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)

Videos of zoo keepers and snake handlers dealing with scary animals like it’s no big deal are usually incredible to watch. This video, however, may leave you shuddering. The clip shows a huge and rather angry snake trying to attack Jay Brewer, the founder of The Reptile Zoo. While Brewer manages to defend himself from the attack, the clip may leave feeling scared.

The clip has been shared on the Jay Prehistoric Pets Instagram handle. The page is home to several videos of Brewer interacting with different reptiles. This one stands out though.

“Wayyy too close for comfort… this is a clip from the craziest IGTV I still need to post,” says the caption shared along with the video.

In the video, Brewer can be seen standing next to the snake when it suddenly tries to attack him. “See how smart this snake is,” he says in the clip. “The second I shifted my eyes off, she knew that I wasn't ready to jump… almost smoked me,” he says further, adding, “That was one of the closest strikes in a long time.”

Watch the clip below to see what happens:

Shared a day ago, the video has collected over 87,000 likes and several comments from netizens.

“Almost caught your face,” reacted an individual. “You still seem pretty comfortable though,” commented another. “Got me a heart attack there, be careful!” posted a third. “Always keep your guard up with those sneaky little guys!” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

