Gigantic gold fish crowd Minnesota lake, city issues advisory

Burnsville in Minnesota shared an advisory post about huge goldfish crowding Keller lake.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:58 AM IST
A huge goldfish from the Keller lake, Minnesota.(Twitter/@BurnsvilleMN)

The sight of a little, sweet goldfish swimming around in a glass bowl in houses is quite a common sight. But have you ever seen a goldfish that is almost the size of your shoe. A town named Burnsville in Minnesota recently shared an advisory post on Twitter addressing the problem of huge goldfish overcrowding the Keller lake in Minnesota. The share may leave you stunned.

“Please don't release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes! They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants. Groups of these large goldfish were recently found in Keller Lake,” reads the caption. The post is complete with pictures of the huge fish.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on July 9, the clip has garnered over 14,800 likes and tons of reactions. While some were surprised to see the huge fish, others were stunned to know the adverse effects the fish bring in the ecosystem of the lake. Some also enquired of an option to save their goldfish without disturbing the lake.

“My question is what are you supposed to do with unwanted goldfish if we have so many. What places would take goldfish or even buy them?” one individual asked. “Goldfish mutants!” exclaimed another.

Here’s what others had to say:

What do you think of this post?

