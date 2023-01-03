Girl dances to Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik’s Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana in viral video. Watch

A video of a little girl dancing to an old Bollywood track has surfaced online and is doing the rounds on social media sites through its several reshares. What amused the internet users and attracted the attention of many is her carefree attitude and cute expressions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read: Video of two men dancing to Jehda Nasha, Nadiyon Paar at bride’s request goes viral, netizens say 'love it')

“This is beautiful,” read the caption of the video shared on the Twitter handle @Aarzaai_Ishq. It is accompanied by a heart emoticon. The video shows a girl in school uniform dancing to the tunes of the old Bollywood song Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana from the 2000 film Kurukshetra. The song featured in the video is picturised on actors Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Dutt. It was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a day ago on Twitter. It has since gathered more than 34,600 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The fun and entertaining share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

(Also Read: Jainil Mehta, Alex Wong dance to Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit’s Dola Re Dola on NYC streets)

Here’s what people have said about the video:

“Pure talent!” commented a Twitter user with a love-struck emoji. “Soooo beautiful,” shared another with a heart emoticon. “Cute,” posted a third. “Wow,” expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON