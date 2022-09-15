Girl dances to Pushpa’s Saami Saami, adorable video makes people happy

The song Saami Saami from the film Pushpa: The Rise featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has been a fan favourite since its release. The Internet is also filled with numerous videos showing people grooving to this peppy song. There is a latest inclusion to that list and shows an adorable girl dancing to the song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on Instagram by MLA Dilip K Pandey. “How cute is this. I do not know who this cute lil angel is, but she made my day already,” he wrote while posting the video. The clip shows the girl standing with a few other kids and dancing to the song. Her carefree performance may leave you smiling.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted 23 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many reacted with heart emoticons.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Super dance,” posted another. “Aww, cutie pie rockstar,” expressed a third. “Cutie,” shared a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?