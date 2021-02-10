Girl dancing to Mother India song wins hearts, Madhuri Dixit shares clip

The Internet is a treasure trove when it comes to the talent showcased by various individuals. This video of a girl dancing to the popular song Ghunghat Nahi Kholungi Saiyan from Mother India is a beautiful addition to that category. The dance video has encapsulated the attention of netizens including actor Madhuri Dixit who has shared the video on her official Twitter account.

The girl, identified as Priyadarshini Tyagi, can be seen dancing to the popular song in the middle of a field. Her steps and grace may leave you amazed too. “She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered,” Dixit wrote in the caption while sharing the video.

Check out the share:

Shared on February 8, the clip has garnered over 2.1 lakh views along with tons of comments. People loved Tyagi’s performance and showered the comments section with much appreciation. Many also lauded her graceful choreography and talent.

“Awesome, breath-taking, beautiful, talented performance,” wrote a Twitter user. “Fabulous dance performance,” commented another. “Really amazing, no training at all, just of herself. It's a God gift,” said a third.

“Beautiful and graceful dance,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?