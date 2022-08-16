Girl joins folk dancers in Karnataka’s Udipi, steals the show. Watch

A video involving a kid and a group of folk dancers has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Twitter. The wholesome video shows the little one joining a folk dance performance and stealing the show. Shared on the Twitter handle Visit Udupi, the video makes for a delightful watch.

The video opens to show the little one standing in front of one of the folk dancers. Within moments, he invites her to dance. What follows next is an enthusiastic performance by the girl. This is one of such videos that may leave you grinning from ear to ear.

“OMG! This is super cute,” read the caption posted along with the video. In a tweet on the thread, some more information about the folk dance was also shared. “Pili Vesha in "Tiger Masque" is a folk dance unique in coastal Karnataka. Here young boys and men paint their body with yellow and brown stripes, wear a tiger mask on their face and dance to the beats of the drums. Pili vesha is performed during Dasara and Krishna Janmastami,” read the comment.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being tweeted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Besides, the tweet has also gathered nearly 32,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So cute,” expressed a Twitter user. “The lil girl is A! And kudos to the parents for inculcating these traditions and values in children…,” commented another. “This girl is such a superstar,” expressed a third. “Wow. Super cute,” wrote a fourth.

