Girl refuses to hug sibling after a fight, elder sister does this. Video goes viral

Sisters fight, tease, and even get angry at each other. However, beneath all that, there’s a special bond of love that the sisters share. This post, recently shared on Instagram, shows such a moment between two siblings. There is a chance that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Instagram user Tahira posted the video. “I will miss their early morning arguments in the car too,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens with a text insert that reads, “They had an argument in the car so the younger one refused to huge her sister goodbye.” The clip then shows the elder sister walking away from the younger one who is standing with her back towards her sibling. However, the elder girl suddenly pauses and returns to her sister to give her a hug.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted one June 29 and since being shared, it has accumulated more than 12.8 million views. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“This is so relatable,” posted an Instagram user. “Awww,” shared another. “Adorable,” commented a third. “Those little ones like to drag it out but at the same time can't go without her big sis,” expressed a fourth. “Omg dis is so cute,” wrote a fifth.