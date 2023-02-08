Girl simultaneously writes with both hands, video stuns netizens

Most people prefer to use either their left or their right hand while doing different tasks, including writing. However, there are some in this world who are ambidextrous. They can equally use both their hands while performing different tasks. Just like this girl Aadi Swaroopa from Mangalore who can flawlessly and simultaneously write with both hands. And, a video of her talent was recently posted online that stunned people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter user Ravi Karkara posted the video on Twitter. “She is 'Aadi Swaroopa' from Mangalore. She can WRITE in 11 different styles. Both Parts of her BRAIN functions at the Same Time, one in a million. Amazing! This Skill is Known as Ambidexterity,” he tweeted.

ANI also shared a tweet about Swaroopa a few years ago. During an interview with the news agency, the girl explained, “I can write in English, Kannada at the same time. I also do mimicry, singing. ”

Take a look at the amazing video that shows the girl writing with both hands. At one point, she even uses two different languages.

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has received more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Wow, incredible,” posted a Twitter user. “Phenomenal talent,” expressed another. “Amazing,” commented a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth.