Girl with Down Syndrome finds best friend, mom shares emotional story. Watch

For parents who have children with Down Syndrome or DS, it often becomes quite challenging to ensure that they have friends who understand and care for them. It was quite a similar story for this Instagram influencer, Kirstin Czernek, who is also a mother to a little girl with Down Syndrome named Aria. But in a video that she recently posted on her page, one can see how she is extremely happy with the fact that her daughter has found a sweet little best friend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mother has uploaded this video on Instagram with a detailed caption. She writes, “From the moment I got Aria’s Down syndrome diagnosis I started praying for her future friendships. (...) One day about a year ago, I was picking up Ari from school and her teachers informed me about how close her and little girl Nevaeh had become and how Nevaeh loved Ari so well and always watched out for her and made sure she was taken care of.”

She continues, “The girls are still the best of friends. I was taking this video and couldn’t believe how Nevaeh ran back to help Aria. This is their friendship, joy filled, lots of love, and the sweetest of friends with Nevaeh looking out for Ari, my heart could just explode! So mama’s of a child with special needs start praying for your child’s friends, God will deliver on this, and it very well could exceed your expectations with a friend like Nevaeh.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the heartwarming video and read the full caption right here:

This Instagram Reels video was posted on February 21 and has gone massively viral since then. This video about a little girl with down syndrome has received more than 4.5 million views on it so far and the numbers only keep going up. It has also accumulated various supportive comments on it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I love how Nevaeh looked back at Aria and helped her by holding her hand. So so sweet, definitely all God's beautiful plan for these two precious girls to be best friends,” pointed out an Instagram user. Another comment reads, “My absolute heart, that's the most beautiful video, they have a very special connection and what a super little girl Nevaeh is .” A third comment reads, “That’s the kind of friend we all need one to come back and help what a sweetie.”

What are your thoughts on this video?