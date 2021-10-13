Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Girl’s reaction after seeing pilot dad on the same flight is priceless. Watch
trending

Girl’s reaction after seeing pilot dad on the same flight is priceless. Watch

“My best flight till now. I love my Papa. He is my Best Friend," reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
The image shows the girl looking at her pilot dad.(Instagram/@shanaya_motihar)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 10:13 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video capturing a girl’s reaction on seeing her dad flying the same flight she is on has gone viral online. There is a possibility that the sweet video will leave you grinning from ear to ear. It may also fill your heart with happiness.

The video is shared on the Instagram page of the girl named Shanaya Motihar. Her profile bio says that the page is managed by her mother Priyanka Manohat.

“My best flight till now. I love my Papa. He is my Best Friend. I love spending time with him. And when mumma told me he’ll fly us today I was just so excited,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the clip:

RELATED STORIES

The clip, since being shared, has gathered more than 2.3 lakh likes and counting. The post is also being shared across various social media platforms. Many shared how the video is absolutely adorable.

“Her excitement is priceless,” wrote an Instagram user. “Best thing I saw on the Internet today,” shared another. “The way she says "papa”. Cutie she is,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Marvel-ous! Man survives armed robbery after bullet bounces off Hulk phone case

Little girl’s advice on self-worth wows and inspires people. Watch

Human wears scary mask to play a prank on dog. Watch how the pooch reacts

Video of dog trying to boss around a horse and failing is hilarious to watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP