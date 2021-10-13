Girl’s reaction after seeing pilot dad on the same flight is priceless. Watch

A video capturing a girl’s reaction on seeing her dad flying the same flight she is on has gone viral online. There is a possibility that the sweet video will leave you grinning from ear to ear. It may also fill your heart with happiness.

The video is shared on the Instagram page of the girl named Shanaya Motihar. Her profile bio says that the page is managed by her mother Priyanka Manohat.

“My best flight till now. I love my Papa. He is my Best Friend. I love spending time with him. And when mumma told me he’ll fly us today I was just so excited,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the clip:

The clip, since being shared, has gathered more than 2.3 lakh likes and counting. The post is also being shared across various social media platforms. Many shared how the video is absolutely adorable.

“Her excitement is priceless,” wrote an Instagram user. “Best thing I saw on the Internet today,” shared another. “The way she says "papa”. Cutie she is,” posted a third.

