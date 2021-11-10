Girl’s surprised reaction after breaking martial art board wins hearts

Did you ever manage to accomplish something you thought would be hard and the sudden success left you surprised but motivated?

If yes, then chances are you will relate to this video of a ‘Karate Kid’ and her reaction to breaking a martial art board. Chances are, the clip will leave you chuckling too.

The video was shared on the Instagram page Dear Dorans. “She gained so much confidence in this moment. How adorable!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a girl standing in front of a woman holding a martial art board. Within moments, the kid makes her move and breaks the board. What is absolutely amusing, and somewhat funny, to watch is her reaction on achieving the feat.

Watch the video of this little girl realising how capable she is right here:

Since being posted on October 27, this Instagram Reel has garnered more than 4.7 million views and countless comments so far.

”She gained so much confidence in this moment. How adorable!” reads a comment on this video. “Oh my god, her face. That is awesome,” said another Instagram user. A third viewer posted “Own your power, little one” “She felt the power surge through her veins,” added another.

How powerful would you have felt, had you been in her place?