Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman post wedding picture with a sweet caption

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell got married to Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman in a private ceremony on Friday. Soon after the wedding, the newlyweds announced about this new chapter of their lives by sharing an image on their respective Instagram pages. “Mr and Mrs Maxwell | 18.03.22,” they also wrote while sharing the picture. Less than an hour ago, they shared another picture from their wedding ceremony and since being posted, it has created a buzz.

“Wifey & Husband. The best is yet to come,” they wrote and posted the image. The picture shows Maxwell walking hand in hand with his wife with his back towards the camera. In the picture, Raman is seen looking backwards while portraying a slight smile.

Take a look at the picture they shared:

Since being posted about 50 minutes ago, the shares have gathered more than 83,000 likes each, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Both the posts have received tons of love-filled reactions from people. Some also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions. A few wrote “congratulations” to wish the couple.

“Happy married life,” wrote an Instagram user. “My favourite couple,” posted another. “Nice pic,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the posts?