'Glitch in the matrix': Men looking similar to each other baffles the internet

Have you ever felt as though you were staring in a mirror when you were looking at someone? Or maybe when you are doing something, you may feel like this has happened before. You might be surprised to learn how frequent these things are. The glitch in the matrix stories is first-person descriptions of some little yet perplexing event that cannot be explained.

Recently, one such glitch in the matrix kind of incident was caught on camera. Instagram user @_pozhi, you can see a man standing in gray clothes and having an ice cream. Then the camera moves forward and shows a second person who looks close to the first. The second person also stands in the same position and has ice cream. Further, the shot shows a third person in the same manner.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a few weeks back. Since being shared, it has been liked more than one lakh times and has several comments. Many users said that it is surely a glitch in the matrix.

One person in the comments said, "Looks like a scene from a mystery+comedy movie." A second person said, "This is a glitch in the matrix for real." "Looks like something is wrong somewhere," said a third.

