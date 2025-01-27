Global elite spent 10 crore on sex parties, orgies and escorts at Davos, reveals bombshell report

Top business tycoons, academics, and world leaders gathered at the picturesque Swiss town of Davos last week for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). While the purpose of WEF’s annual meeting is to discuss some of the more pressing issues of our time – like climate change, inflation or economic development – a bombshell report has revealed the dark side of this elite gathering. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum takes place in Davos, Switzerland.(REUTERS)

According to the Daily Mail, escort agencies saw a significant rise in demand during the World Economic Forum in Davos. The report detailed how wealthy guests paid top dollar for escorts, with some even hosting sex parties and orgies.

Paying for ‘company’

According to the Daily Mail, escort agencies witnessed increased demand during WEF, with powerful attendees paying premium prices for ‘company’.

Prostitutes were typically made to sign non-disclosure agreements after the booking, but managed to rake in thousands of dollars. Some women earned 6,000 pounds ( ₹6.5 lakh) in a single booking.

The average booking duration at these events was approximately four hours, resulting in an estimated £270,000 ( ₹2.9 crore) spent on bookings from just one website within the first three days of the event. However, other agencies may have earned even higher amounts, with a rough estimate of around CHF 1 million ( ₹9.68 crore) in total bookings across various providers.

Orgies at Davos

The Daily Mail report claimed that some of the most powerful names in business organised orgies at Davos, booking several women at once.

A spokesperson for Titt4Tat, a platform that arranges paid “dates,” said that there had been “significantly more sex parties” this year — with 300 escorts booked from its platform by just around 90 customers.

Around 300 women and transwomen were booked through the platform this year, compared to only 170 last year. “There were significantly more sex parties than previous years,” Andreas Berger, spokesman for Titt4tat, told the Daily Mail.

A spokesperson for another escort agency revealed the most-requested sexual act.

“Anal sex is actually one of the most frequently requested things. These types of people consider themselves untouchable, which they often realistically are. I think physical attacks on escort ladies, for example to live out a certain BDSM fetish, are absolutely conceivable,” said Susann, from the Swiss escort agency Escort Avantgarde.