Goa Airbnb host says guests trashed flat, then said: ‘Isme kya badi baat hai’

An Airbnb host in Goa has shared a video showing how guests left her apartment trashed and then proceeded to make light of the matter. In a video posted on Instagram yesterday, the host gave a tour of the apartment’s living room, which had been left in disarray by the guests who booked it for four days.

A Goa Airbnb host showed the condition of her property after the departure of guests. (Instagram/@stayandexplore1904)

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The video showed leftover food on every available surface, dirty dishes piled in the kitchen and left on tables, empty bottles and wrappers strewn around, and chips on the floor. The state of the 2BHK apartment forced the host to compare it to a “kachra peti” or garbage dump.

‘Unhygienic Airbnb guests’

“Yeh video un logon ke liye hai jo Goa aakar Airbnb book karne ki soch rahe hain. Aaj mere 2 BHK apartment se guest check out karke gaye hain, aur ghar ki jo haalat unhone ki hai, usse dekhkar mujhe aisa laga ki how can someone stay in this condition?” the host wondered as she gave a tour of the Calangute property.

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{{^usCountry}} The Airbnb host further explained that the tourists had booked the property for four days. In just four days, they managed to leave it in complete disarray — despite getting cleaning done once in the middle of their stay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Airbnb host further explained that the tourists had booked the property for four days. In just four days, they managed to leave it in complete disarray — despite getting cleaning done once in the middle of their stay. {{/usCountry}}

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“Humne unhe beech mein safai bhi karva di thi, phir bhi poore ghar ko kachra peti bana diya. Har kone mein khaana bikhra pada tha (We even got the place cleaned in the middle of their stay, but they have turned it into a garbage dump. There is waste in every corner),” the owner of the Airbnb was heard saying off camera.

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Saying that her cleaner had already disposed of the beer bottles that the guests had left behind, the Goa host asked guests to be more respectful.

She then revealed that when confronted, the guests made light of the matter.

“Aur jab humne unse poocha ki flat itna ganda kyun kiya? Toh bole ki, ‘Thoda hi toh ganda hai, ismein kya badi baat hai?’ (When we asked them why the flat is so dirty, they said ‘It’s only a little mess. What is the big deal?),” the host revealed.

Post sparks discussion

The video has sparked a discussion about the behaviour of Indian tourists.

“No wonder Indians are at the receiving end in many countries especially for their civic sense,” wrote one person in the comments section.

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“Give them negative reviews on Airbnb so in future other hosts don’t accept them. And once anyone gets banned on Airbnb he will never be able to access the platform,” another suggested.

“We face this issue everyday most of the guests don't care specially Indians,” a third viewer agreed.

(Also read: Himachal homestay owner says guests left century-old family home trashed: ‘They treat it like just another hotel room’)