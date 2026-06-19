Himachal homestay owner says guests left century-old family home trashed: ‘They treat it like just another hotel room’

Despite this, the guests appeared to have treated the property carelessly. The footage showed clay smeared on a bed, decorative items damaged beyond repair, and empty alcohol bottles left lying around the homestay.

In the video, Chauhan walked through different rooms of the property, pointing out broken decorative items and other signs of neglect. She explained that the homestay is a century-old family home that she transformed into a hospitality venture after leaving her 9-to-5 job. According to her, every corner of the property and every piece of décor had been carefully selected and restored with great care.

Tarana Chauhan, who runs Nirvana Homes Rarta in Himachal Pradesh, posted an Instagram Reel highlighting the damage allegedly left behind by some guests. She said the video was intended to show the reality of running a homestay and the lack of respect some visitors have for the time and effort that go into maintaining such spaces.

The owner of a heritage homestay in the Himalayas has shared a video showing the aftermath of a guest stay, revealing broken décor, stained furnishings and litter scattered across the property.

The challenges of running a heritage homestay Chauhan argued that running a homestay, particularly a heritage property, was far more challenging than many people realised. She said that owners invested significant time, money and emotional energy into restoring and maintaining such spaces, only to sometimes see guests treat them carelessly.

“You spend hours choosing the right décor, preserving old details, arranging every corner thoughtfully, and keeping a place alive that means something to you. And then, sometimes, guests walk in and treat it like just another hotel room,” she said in her Instagram post shared yesterday.

While most visitors were respectful, the owner of Nirvana Homes noted that a few left behind damage and disappointment.

“Most guests are wonderful, respectful, and leave the place better than they found it. But the few who don’t can leave behind more than a mess. They leave behind disappointment,” she said.

She also pointed out that her homestay is “a 100-year-old heritage home that has survived generations, storms, and time itself.”

Video sparks debate The video has since sparked a discussion online about guest behaviour and the challenges faced by homestay owners.

“To be completely honest, this is one of the biggest challenges of hosting. I’ve been a host for the last four years, and one thing I’ve learned is to keep fewer fragile or expensive items in the property. The less there is that can be broken by guests or their children, the better,” wrote one person.

“People don’t understand the difference between a hotel and a homestay/bnb. The basic difference between a corporate establishment and someone welcoming you to their home which they have curated for you to experience,” another agreed.

“We Indians proudly speak about culture, values, and respect wherever we go, yet our actions often tell a very different story,” a user said.

“Next time check the property before the guest leaves and charge for the damage,” one viewer advised.