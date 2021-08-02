Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / #GoForGold trends on Twitter as India Women’s hockey team qualifies for Olympic semis
trending

#GoForGold trends on Twitter as India Women’s hockey team qualifies for Olympic semis

The hashtag #GoForGold is currently trending on the micro-blogging site after the India Women’s hockey team securing a spot in the semifinal.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Tokyo: Indian players celebrate their victory against Australia during women's field hockey quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. India won 1-0, thus entering first-ever women's hockey Olympic semifinal.(PTI)

India Women’s hockey team created history after beating Australia in the Olympic quarter final match on Monday. This is the first ever Olympic semi-final spot secured by the women’s team and as anticipated, the news left netizens flooding Twitter with heartfelt wishes and good luck messages for the upcoming matches. The hashtag #GoForGold is currently trending on the micro-blogging site after the flurry of tweets from people.

The winning goal of the quarter final match was scored from a penalty kick by Gurjit Kaur. The team was congratulated by several eminent personalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a message of congratulations for the team.

Netizens shared all kinds of tweets to wish the team all the best with the trending hashtag. From actor Preity Zinta to sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who tweeted one of his creations inspired from the win, the wishes kept on pouring in. Check out the tweets:

This individual took a route of nostalgia and shared a scene from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Chak De India. It is bound to give you goosebumps.

India is set to face Argentina in the semifinals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics india women's hockey team
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP