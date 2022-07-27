Golden Retriever asks its pooch sibling to play in an adorably cute way. Watch

There is no dearth of videos online that showcase dogs. And watching such videos is a mood booster for many. The joy doubles if the video involves two dogs. Just like this video posted online that features two Golden Retriever dog siblings. The video is adorable and may make you say ‘aww’.

The video was posted on an Instagram page named Charlie The Golden, and as the name suggests, it is dedicated to a Golden Retriever dog named Charlie.

"When ur big bro has had enough of ur shit," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video featuring two Golden Retriever dogs opens with a text insert, "Fine, I sit on you." It then progresses to show a Golden Retriever dog sitting on its pooch sibling, asking it to play.

The video shared seven days ago has amassed 3.7 lakh views. It has also accumulated more than 16,400 likes. The share has received comments from individuals and several doggo pages on Instagram.

"You guys are so silly," read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Anya. Another Insta page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady jokingly wrote, "Where did you get such floofy cushion?" "Buddy needs a break from those Charlie toots," commented a third. "If it fits I sits on your head," expressed a fourth. "Awwww poor buddy," wrote an individual with heart emoticons. "He's so rude!!" posted another. "This is what life can be like when you live with siblings!" shared a third.