Golden Retriever chef 'cooks' meal that looks like it is from a fine dining restaurant. Watch

Dogs are so intelligent that can be trained to do almost anything. And this particular Golden Retriever doggo is no different. A video showing that, shared on the Instagram page dedicated to this dog named Badger, has been winning hearts all over the social media platform. There is a good chance that the video of this dog ‘cooking’ a meal that one could easily find in a fine dining restaurant will bring a smile to your face and brighten up the rest of your day.

With over 80,500 followers on its Instagram page, this dog is no less than a celebrity chef. “Golden retriever classically trained chef,” reads the bio on the Instagram page of this dog. “When your dad is as pawsome as mine you make sure to spoil them!” reads the particular video’s caption. “Golden Retriever Puppy Chef Making A 6oz Filet Mignon, Mashed Potatoes & Asparagus,” the caption reads further.

Watch the dog video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram four days ago and since then, has received more than 11,000 views. The clip has also prompted people to post various comments. Some couldn’t stop praising the dog chef.

An Instagram user writes, “I look forward to these videos! It brightens my day.” “Bravo chef! You’ve outdone yourself again,” reads another comment. A third comment compliments, “It's amazing how much self-control he has!”