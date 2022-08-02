Golden Retriever dog acts like different co-workers, wins hearts online. Watch

From those who are always ready to help to people who take long lunch breaks to those who are workaholics, most of us have had experience working with such co-workers at least once. And this particular video that showcases a Golden Retriever dog enacting different types of co-workers has reminded people about theirs. The adorable video is winning hearts online, and there are chances that it may win your heart left, right and centre. The clip may even remind you of your co-workers.

The clip was shared by a doggo page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. "Reminds you of anyone from work?" reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram with hashtags #coworkersbelike and #workfromhomelife. The video opens with a text insert. It reads, "Different types of co-workers." The video shows the dog enacting various types of co-workers ranging from micro-managers, nosy and clingy ones, to those who take long lunch breaks, are always ready to help, and can't wait for happy hour.

Watch the dog video right here:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since accumulated 1.1 lakh views. It has also amassed more than 9,800 likes and has invited several comments.

"I'm the nosy one," commented a doggo page dedicated to Sterling Newton on Instagram. "The perfect colleague!" wrote another dedicated to Mini Dachshund named Bruno. "If Lady were my co-worker, I wouldn't mind being micromanaged," joked a third dedicated to a Dachshund doggo named Honey Dew. "Don't let me start talking!!" posted an individual with laughing emoticons. "I love your creativity! Your videos are always so cute and make me laugh! Lady is the sweetest!" posted another. "Mine's the one who takes long lunch breaks," wrote an Instagram user. "Those eyes! How could anyone get anything done with those beautiful soulful eyes looking at you," wrote another with heart emoticons.

