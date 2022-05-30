Golden retriever dog asks parents to include her in hug, joins in herself. Watch

It’s always a treat to watch videos that show adorable pets asking their humans for attention. Their sweet gestures and silly antics to show their humans how much they love them are too cute to miss. This video shared on Instagram shows one such pet, a golden retriever dog named Fira.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the doggo sitting on a bed. Her humans are seen standing next to the bed, hugging each other. As the couple continues to embrace each other, Fira is seen using her paws to tell her human that she also needs to be included in the hug. After a few moments of not getting their attention, she decides to take matters into her own paws and joins in on the hug.

“Might be a little over affectionate,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the sweet clip below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared on May 20, the video has collected over 88,000 likes and several comments.

“This just melts my heart,” comments an individual. “This is so cute,” shares another. “The cutest third wheel,” adds a third.

“Love it, I am always trying to join in on the hugs, too. I worry my hoomans will forget how much I love them, so I have to remind them. Constantly,” reads a hilarious comment from a doggo’s Instagram account. “Good job working your way into the hug! So cute!” says another.

What do you think about this video and adorable Fira?