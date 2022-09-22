Golden Retriever dog does Garba dance with human in this adorable video. Watch

Do you love dogs? Are you somebody who is fond of dancing? If the answer to one or both of these questions happens to be a yes for you, then we are glad to let you know that you have found yourself in the perfect place. A video of a Golden Retriever dog and its human has been shared on Instagram and shows the duo dancing with each other in the cutest way ever. You could find yourself getting up and dancing along with them after watching the video. “Just a Gujju family thing,'' reads the caption that has been shared along with this dog video that has been gaining popularity ever since it has been posted on the social media platform.

The video has been shared on the page that is dedicated to this adorable Golden Retriever dog who can be seen dancing in a Gujarati household where it has been adopted. The name of the page of this dog is The Kattappa. With almost 13,000 dedicated followers on this page, the bio of it states that the dog is based in Mumbai, India.

Watch the dog video below:

The video was shared on August 30 and has over 20,000 likes on it as of now.

It has also received various responses where people have praised this dog's dance. One such comment called it a “Happy doggo. ” “Hahaha... mom I want some dhoklas post-dance,” wrote another.