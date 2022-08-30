Golden Retriever dog gets ready for first date, even picks flower out. Watch

First dates can often make one nervous, especially with all the preparations that go behind making the perfect first impression and also having the best time imaginable. And that is exactly what can be seen in this one video in which a Golden Retriever dog gets ready for his first date. The video opens to show him taking a shower in order to get ready and put his best foot forward when he goes on a date with an equally adorable Golden Retriever doggo. One also gets to see how the dog goes to a flower shop and chooses the prettiest sunflower which he will present his date with. There is a good chance that this video will not only be relatable but will also make you laugh out loud.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cute dog video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “I hope she likes me.” The caption also tags the Golden Retriever dog that this one went on a date with and she is named Layla. The male Golden Retriever dog is named Sammy and he has over 1.21 lakh dedicated followers on the page that is devoted to showcasing its daily antics and cute whatabouteries.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posted on August 19, this video has over 67,000 likes on it so far.

“She came in a matching little hat…my heart,” commented an Instagram user. “Perfect date,” posted another. “Is there a chance of a future engagement?” asked a third. Layla, his date, commented, “Thank you for taking me on the perfect first date, Sammy! I definitely see a second date in our future!”