Golden Retriever dog lies on 'resume' to get a 'job'. Watch what happens next

People often stretch the truth on their resumes and cover letters to seek their dream job. Turns out that not just humans exaggerate their experience, but this Golden Retriever dog also wrote things on his 'resume' that are more fiction than fact. He even landed a 'job' as an 'Uber' driver. "When you lie on your resume and still get the job," read the text inserted into the clip.

A page shared the video on Instagram, which documents the lives of two Golden Retriever dogs - Xena and Finn. It was posted alongside the caption, "Your Uber has arrived." The video shows the Golden Retriever dog Finn sitting in the driver's seat, wondering how to reach the pedals. A text insert flashes on the screen. It reads, "How am I gonna reach the pedals?!"

Watch the Golden Retriever dog video below to find out what happens next:

The video, shared four days ago on Instagram, has gained more than 4.6 lakh views. It has also garnered more than 39,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

An Instagram page dedicated to Sterling Newton, a Golden Retriever dog, wrote, "You tried." "Get you a stick fren!" shared another Instagram page named Charlie The Golden. "He passed the test with his looks," commented a third dedicated to a Golden Retriever dog named Lady.

An Instagram page dedicated to Indy, a Golden Retriever, gave a rating to the dog. "5 stars," read the comment with five stars emoticons.

An individual jokingly posted, "Never felt safer in an uber." "This is hilarious," commented another. "The only Uber where the passenger have to drive," wrote an Instagram user with laughing emoticons. "Have watched this 500 times and still laughing," expressed another.

