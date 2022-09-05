Golden Retriever dog plays cup game, gets bamboozled. Watch to know how

Dogs love to play different kinds of games with their humans, especially the ones that involve their favoured treat as rewards. And the cup game often turns out to be their favourite. Now, a video capturing a Golden Retriever dog playing the cup game went viral online and is bound to tug at your heartstrings. The video may even prompt you to watch it on loop due to its cuteness quotient.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although it is unclear when or where the video was first captured, it went viral after a Twitter user, who uses the handle Yoda4ever, posted it online. "I changed my mind. ..Gimme this one," read the caption accompanying the video with several emoticons. The video opens to show the pet parent swapping two cups around. It then progresses to show the Golden Retriever dog choosing a cup, tipping it over and eating a treat. The pet parent then pulls over the other cup and bamboozles the dog.

Watch the video below to find out what the other cup has in store that prompted the dog to spit out its treat:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on September 4 and has since raked up more than 12.1 million views. It has also accumulated nearly 5 lakh likes, over 73,500 retweets and several comments.

"I love that look at the end!" posted an individual. "If there are better creatures in this world than dogs, I have yet to meet them," commented another. "I love that he/she gave the original one back," wrote a third.