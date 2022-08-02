Golden Retriever dog plays in pool with little girls, runs away with Barbie doll

When pets and babies or toddlers grow up together in the same house and under the same roof, it becomes quite a delight to watch them play and just be around each other. And that is just what can be observed in this particular Instagram video of a Golden Retriever dog. The video begins with two young girls playing with their favourite Barbie doll in an inflatable, outdoor pool. The dog then finds the doll and takes it into his mouth as he flees after believing it to be his. “Life with toddlers and a golden retriever puppy,” reads the caption that accompanies this video that has been going all kinds of viral and for all the right, floof-related reasons.

The video has been posted on the Instagram page dedicated to an adorable Golden Retriever dog named The Duke of Madison. This dog is only a year old and is based in Madison, New Jersey in the United States of America. The pooch also has over 28,000 followers on the Instagram page that is dedicated to it. The followers of this puppy can't get enough of the pictures and videos on this page, which chronicle all of its daily exploits and general cuteness. Most likely, you'll keep playing this endearing video over and over again.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 19, the video has gotten more than 2.3 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "Maybe he thought the doll was drowning." "Hahaha this stinking adorable," another user adds. A third response suggested, "I think you need to buy more dolls so everybody can have their own baby doll!"