Golden Retriever dog's adorable smile is a stress buster. Watch cute video

Dogs make wonderful pets as they help us forget our worries. And watching their videos help lift our mood almost instantaneously. Just like this video shared on Instagram that showcases a Golden Retriever dog. The dog's million-dollar smile is winning hearts online and may win yours too. The clip may also make you go 'aww'.

The video was posted on an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever dog named Lady. The page describes Lady as the 'Grumpiest Golden Retriever you've ever seen'.

"She's just so zen," read the caption posted along with the video. The video opens with a text insert, "Pictures that I look at when I'm sad." It then shows several pictures of the dog smiling from ear to ear. The video is too cute to miss out on and may make the rest of your day brighter.

Watch the cute dog video below:

The video was shared a day ago and has since raked up over 1.1 lakh views. The clip has also raked up more than 12,000 likes and several comments.

"That smile!" posted an Instagram page dedicated to a therapy dog named Magnus. "She's a .... happy doggo," wrote another Insta page dedicated to a dog named Sterling Newton. "Oh my goodness! I love this, saved for a sad day!" read a third from an Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Bruno. "Creating a Lady album in our archive to save videos like these that make our days better," shared another Insta page dedicated to a Labrador Retriever named Jax. "I love Lady!" commented an individual. "Those are the best!!! Thanks for the smile and the laugh!" expressed another with several emoticons. "I needed this!!! Thank you," shared a third. "Lady got that million dollar smile," wrote a fourth.

