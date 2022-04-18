Golden Retriever dog's expression after human finds it stole a toy is must-watch

There are several videos of dogs and puppies on the Internet that make for a hilarious and cute watch - sometimes both at the same time. Just like this one video that has recently been shared on Instagram and gone all kinds of viral. It shows how a cute Golden Retriever dog reacts after grabbing a toy from the store, without its human knowing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The text insert in this video makes it easier for viewers to understand what exactly has gone down before this video was recorded. “When dad has to go back in the store and pay for the toy he didn't notice you grabbed and carried out,” it reads. And the dog’s reaction is definitely way too hilarious to observe.

This video was reshared by the Instagram page named Dogs of Instagram or Great Pet Living. And there is a good chance that this video will make you laugh out loud, just like it has made several other netizens. One good look at this adorable video of a fur baby will make your day. Its caption reads, “Snitches get stitches dad, don’t tell.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than three days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this furry pooch and repeatedly so. It has also received more than 1.3 million views on it so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user wrote, “Sometimes you just gotta take what you want.” “Look at this cuteness,” reads another comment. A third commenter relates, “Been there.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Don't you think this dog’s expression is way too funny?