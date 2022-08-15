Golden Retriever dog sees water balloons for the first time. Watch how he reacts

Most dogs are either afraid of balloons or don't like them as they tend to pop randomly. However, this one Golden Retriever pooch is an exception. The dog reacted differently upon seeing the water balloons for the first time. He enjoyed playing with them so much that he kept wagging his tail. The video is cute and may cheer you up.

The video, credited to an Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Atlas, was reshared by the page that goes by dogsofinstagram. The page has over 5.4 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform and shares regular content on dogs.

"We're confused by the magic water ball sorcery too," read the caption posted alongside the video on Instagram. The clip opens with a text insert that says, "My dog sees water baloons for the first time." It then shows a Golden Retriever dog named Atlas with some red-coloured water balloons. We are not revealing anything further to let you enjoy the video.

Watch the dog video below to find out how he reacted:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has amassed more than a million views and hundreds of comments.

"What is this??" wrote an Instagram page named Toby LittleDude with laughing emoticons. Another Insta page dedicated to the Sheepdog mix named Chewbacca shared, "I was waiting for the splash." "Awwwww the woter balloon boops," read a third from the Instagram page dedicated to Golden Retrievers.

An individual shared how her dog would have reacted after seeing water balloons. She wrote, "Louie would love this! But then she'd eat them." "I wonder what Milo would do if it saw these," posted another. "Dude in the back is totally unimpressed. Been day drinking since 10," commented a third. Many also posted how hazardous it is to expose dogs to water balloons.

