Golden Retriever doggo gets upset as human doesn't pet it while working. Watch

If you are familiar with dogs or have one as a pet, then you may not be alien to the fact that these adorable creatures need a lot of love and affection. At any given moment, one should always prioritise petting one’s cute floof before anything else. This video that was shared on Instagram shows exactly that kind of a moment where a dog was expecting some pets but got a very ‘pup-setting’ twist that followed.

As the video begins, viewers get to see how a dog is lying on the couch and looking at its human coming towards it. The Golden Retriever dog can be seen visibly happy and wagging its tail with utmost excitement, in anticipation of getting some pets. But what happens next is that its human simply sits down next to it and starts working on their laptop. This makes the pooch extremely upset and its reaction at this point is the most adorable thing that you may watch today.

This adorable dog video was posted on the Instagram page named Barked. The video was posted with a caption that reads, “Rejected.” The caption was complete with a few hashtags like #barked #dog #doggo #GoldenRetriever. There is a chance that this video will make you go ‘aww,’ and that too, repeatedly. The video can even make you laugh out loud.

Watch it here:

This adorable dog video was posted on Reddit a bit more than 13 hours ago and it has so far garnered more than 1.7 lakh views. It has also received various comments from people who couldn’t stop adoring this doggo’s reaction when it didn’t get the pets it deserved.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “SOMEONE PET THAT DOG RIGHT NOW.” “Aww…poor baby” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “You better cuddle him right this instant”

What are your thoughts on this cute dog video?