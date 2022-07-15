Golden Retriever falls asleep upside down in strange places. Watch

If you are someone who has pet a dog or loves watching dog videos, then you might be aware of the weird places and positions your dog sleeps. And a video of a dog sleeping on its back with its legs all askew is winning hearts online. The video is both adorable and funny and may prompt you to watch it more than once.

The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. "Not a single care in the world," reads the caption of the video with a laughing emoticon and hashtags #upsidedown and #sleepydog. The video shows a dog named Lady sleeping upside down in a restaurant, cafe, sidewalk, and dog park. A text insert on the video reads, "Weired places my dog slept upside down."

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received over 81,000 views and more than 8,800 likes. The share has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"I see nothing wrong here," read a comment from a page on Instagram dedicated to a dog named Magnus. "Basically wherever she wants," posted another Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Sterling Newton. "Sleep where you want to sleep doll!" shared a third Instagram page dedicated to a doggo named Bruno. "Just in case anybody wants to sneak over and give my belly a little scratchy scratch," posted an individual. "Lucky Lady!" shared another. "When I say I wanna have a chill life, I mean this," expressed a third.

