Golden retriever gets spooked by seeing Halloween decorations. Watch

Published on Oct 12, 2022 01:00 PM IST

This funny video of dog getting scared of Halloween decorations will amuse you.

The dog was spooked to see Halloween decorations.(Instagram/@goldenboy.bodhi)
ByVrinda Jain

Halloween is just around the corner, and those who celebrate this day cannot contain their excitement. Many people have decked up their houses to look spooky. And it's not just the humans who are scared to walk past their homes; even dogs are frightened at times- like this golden retriever who refused to go outside a house with spooky decorations.

In a video uploaded by the Instagram page @goldenboy.bodhi, you can see that the retriever has come out for a walk with his family. Upon seeing a house with petrifying decorations, the dog tries to go back. Then his family convinces him to move ahead. As the dog walks towards the house, he looks at the house curiously and runs away.

Take a look at the full video of the dog getting scared here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The video also has 4000 likes and several comments. Many people thought that the dog's reaction was amusing. One person in the comments wrote, "This is hilarious! We had a 10-foot blow-up black cat down the block, and my pitbull refused to walk that way. But she hates cats in general, so probably her worst nightmare. " Another person added, "Give the good baby treats! Help him understand that there's no need to be scared by taking a treat pouch and giving him lots of treats while you pass decorations." A third person wrote, "Aw bodhi, it's just a ghostly friend!" A fourth person said, "Awh, we'll make sure not to spook him too much at our Howloween Pawty's!"

Sign out