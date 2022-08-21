Golden Retriever meets grandma for first time, video of their bond wins hearts

The bond grandparents share with their family pets is quite inexplicable as they make their lives much merrier. Case in point, this video posted online that captures a sweet bond between a grandma and a Golden Retriever dog. The video is heartwarming and will leave you smiling for the rest of the day.

"She's gonna miss her when she leaves," read a part of the caption posted alongside the video with a pleading face emoticon and several hashtags. The caption further added, "My family is visiting from Japan now (first time in the states!) It's been three years since I saw them last, and it's Lady's first time meeting them. I grew up with 7 rescue dogs and getting a Golden was my mom's dream. It warms my heart to see them bond like this. Does your family live close to you?"

A text inserted into the video says, "Watch my dog bond with grandma she never knew she had." The clip shows grandma enjoying time with the Golden Retriever dog Lady on the beach, teaching him the Japanese way of greeting, asking her for kisses and hugs, and playing with her.

Watch the cute video below:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has amassed more than 96,000 views and has accumulated nearly 13,500 likes. The share has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"Why do I love your grandma and I've never met her," read a response from a doggo page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Sterling Newton. Another dog page dedicated to a pooch named Bruno, a Mini Dachshund, wrote, "Oh this is so heartwarming." "Grandma's are the best…they spoil us!" commented a third Insta page dedicated to a Golden Retriever dog named Scout. "The best grandma no one knew about. So happy you're having the best family reunion," wrote a fourth Instagram page dedicated to a dog.

"Aww just lost my doggy. My grandma loved my dog and would speak to her in Russian," shared an individual. "Lady might end up in grandma's luggage, lol!" joked another. "Such sweetness," expressed a third with heart emoticons. "This was such food for the soul to watch," commented a fourth.

