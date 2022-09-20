Golden Retriever meets tiny bird at park. Watch what happens next

Are you looking for a video that can uplift your mood and also leave you laughing out loud? Then here is a video showing a hilarious encounter between a very active Golden Retriever and an indifferent tiny bird. Shared on Instagram, the video is a delight to watch.

The clip is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the Golden Retriever named Hudson. The video is posted with a short but sweet caption imagining the dog’s thoughts. “I thought I saw a tweety birb, I did, I did saw a tweety birb,” it reads.

The video opens to show the bird sitting on a pavement with Hudson standing in front of it. At first, the dog becomes really curious and gets close to the bird to observe it. However, soon, the pooch backs off and starts barking, probably trying to understand what the creature is. The video ends with the bird flying away. The text inserts used in the video make it even more hilarious to watch.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has been posted about 17 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered some 45,000 views. The video has also gathered nearly 3,700 likes. People posted various comments to show their reactions to the video.

“Good job buddy,” appreciated an Instagram user. “I’m with you Hud - never know what they’re thinking. Very suspicious,” shared another. “Love his confused and curious attitude with the birdie!!” expressed a third. “Wittle birb is so adorable,” wrote a fourth.

