Golden retriever’s reaction to human asking her why she created a mess is too hilarious to miss. Watch

Dogs are adorable and absolutely perfect. It is true that there are times when they love going for that Olympic-level run every time they find a door open or love chewing different random things around the house. Even though the human may ask them about it but that doesn’t put a damper in the love that the humans have for them in any way. When recorded and shared online, the derpy actions of the pooches on being asked about the mess they made make for the best videos. Just like this clip which shows a dog named Barfi’s reaction on being asked why she created a mess.

The video was posted on an Instagram page that is dedicated to the very cute doggo. The bio says that the golden retriever lives in Mumbai.

The video opens to show a text insert. “Barfi’s reaction when she is in a problem,” it reads. In the clip, the dog is seen standing with its two humans and in front of them is a destroyed cushion. The clip then shows one of the people asking Barfi why she created the mess. On being asked, the pooch takes time to look at both the humans standing near her. Then suddenly, she runs to another room to hide behind furniture where her humans can’t reach her.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.8 lakh views and counting. The post has also received nearly 9,900 likes. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many couldn’t stop saying how much they love the adorable pooch.

“Catch me if you can,” shared an Instagram user imagining the dog’s thoughts. “She knows you can’t get her there. Smart thinking. Pretty cute though,” posted another. “Same as my doggo...,” commented a third who also indicated that they are a pet parent. “Bro lit ….Barfi ran like something….dono ko dekha ha bhagne se pehle,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?