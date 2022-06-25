Golden Retriever shows her smooth moves in an adorable way. Watch

If you are looking for happy content to lift your mood instantly, then here's a dog video that may help. Shared on Instagram, the video shows stills of a Golden Retriever dog named Lady showing her smooth moves. The video is winning the hearts online and may have the same effect on you.

"Well now you have, you're welcome," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram with hashtags #flyingdoggo and #happydoggo. The video is a compilation of six photographs of the Golden Retriever. A text insert on the video reads, "You've seen dog dance. .. but have you seen them dancing in the air?"

Watch the video here:

Since being shared seven days ago, the video has amassed over a million views. The video has also prompted people to share varied comments.

"Love all of them," expressed an individual. "GAWD I love her so much!" shared another. "Lady just broke the internet!" commented a third. "Can see them all Day without getting bored," posted a fourth.

Pet parents also commented from the pages that are dedicated to their dogs and managed by them.

"We all need to be more like Lady," read a comment. "Lady has smooth moves," posted another with a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticon. "Lady needs to premier on Dancing with the Dogs," suggested a third. "That form though," appreciated a fourth.