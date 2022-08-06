Golden Retriever sleeps patiently as kid pets and kisses it. Watch

Golden Retriever videos are fun to watch. The clips capturing the different antics of the pooches often leave people with a huge smile. The happiness increases a little more when the videos also show kids interacting with the fur balls. Just like this wonderful clip shows that may melt your heart into a puddle.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of a dog named Baron The Brave. The wonderful clip shows the dog lying on the floor with a kid sitting beside it. The kid keeps on petting and kissing the dog. What is amazing to see how the dog sleeps on patiently as the kid showers it with love.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5,400 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Awww this is so adorable! Both cutie babies!” posted an Instagram user. “This just makes me feel happy,” expressed another. “Oh my gosh you lucky dog!! You are lovin all the lovins!!” commented a third. “You are a sweet gentle big boi,” wrote a fourth.