Golden Retrievers get scared by another ‘dog’ hiding in the basement. Watch hilarious video

The videos capturing various antics of the Golden Retrievers are often adorably hilarious to watch. Those are the videos that leave people smiling. Just like this clip posted on Instagram that shows the reactions of two dogs after seeing another ‘pooch’ hiding in their basement. There is a chance that the video will leave you giggling and also saying aww.

Originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dogs Everest and Ellinor, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on another Insta page. “Doin’ a protecc,” they wrote and shared the video.

The clip opens to show one of the Golden Retrievers looking at the camera and then staring towards the basement. As the video progresses, another dog is also seen standing on the stairs going downstairs. Towards the end of the clip, it became clear what made them stop in their tracks. It's a bag with a picture of a dog printed on it. The video ends with both the pooches abandoning the idea of going downstairs and running back to their human.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has further accumulated nearly 27,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“He does look real to be fair!” joked an Instagram user. “They said, nope... not gonna take a chance,” joined another. “It’s time to investigate!,” expressed a third. “That is soo priceless! It actually scared me just a little bit as well at first. Really cute tho!” wrote a fourth.