Golden Retrievers meet newborn baby, give gentle boops to the kid. Watch

A video of two Golden Retrievers meeting a newborn baby has turned into a source of entertainment for many. Shared on Instagram, the video of the sweet interaction is also winning hearts. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you.

The video was posted on the Instagram page of a Golden Retriever called Riley. “Riley meets Rhett for the first time,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a man holding a newborn baby. The clip then proceeds to show the dogs meeting the baby.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared just over an two agos. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 26,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered close to 3,500 likes. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Goldens are the best! I remember when we brought my son home from the hospital eight years ago and our Golden acted the same. Our miniature poodle, he didn’t want anything to do with us for a month,” posted an Instagram user. “I love you Riley, you are a sweet boi and good big brother,” commented another. “Awwww be still my heart. So precious,” expressed a third. “So incredibly precious,” wrote a fourth.