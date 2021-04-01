Home / Trending / Goofiness intensified: These animals being plain silly will make you smile
trending

Goofiness intensified: These animals being plain silly will make you smile

The video, which is a montage of several small clips, shows pets like doggos, kitties, birds and even horses doing things that can be easily classified as silly.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 02:20 AM IST
The image shows some goofy pets.

Some pets showcase their smartness and some their skills in the several entertaining videos available on the Internet. On the other hand, some videos featuring pets doing all kinds of silly activities makes for a much more delightful watch. This video full of pets belonging to the goofy category will aptly prove that. After watching this video, you may fall in love with every one of them.

The video, which is a montage of several small clips, shows pets like doggos, kitties, birds and even horses doing things that can be easily classified as silly.

The video starts with a sleepy kitty acting weirdly and then falling from a shelf just to drift away in deep sleep. It then goes on to show a goat happily jumping around with its doggo sibling. And that’s not all. We won’t give all of it away so cue the awws and watch the whole clip:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman shocked after washing machine explodes in the kitchen

Spare a moment and take a look at this sleepy baby owl. Awws guaranteed

Woman helps kids find their football from her garden, gets a sweet surprise

Welcome to the wholesome side: Mark Hamill’s Joker voice for boy wins netizens

Did these pets make you giggle too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pets
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP