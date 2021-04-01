Goofiness intensified: These animals being plain silly will make you smile

Some pets showcase their smartness and some their skills in the several entertaining videos available on the Internet. On the other hand, some videos featuring pets doing all kinds of silly activities makes for a much more delightful watch. This video full of pets belonging to the goofy category will aptly prove that. After watching this video, you may fall in love with every one of them.

The video, which is a montage of several small clips, shows pets like doggos, kitties, birds and even horses doing things that can be easily classified as silly.

The video starts with a sleepy kitty acting weirdly and then falling from a shelf just to drift away in deep sleep. It then goes on to show a goat happily jumping around with its doggo sibling. And that’s not all. We won’t give all of it away so cue the awws and watch the whole clip:

Did these pets make you giggle too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON