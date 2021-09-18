Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Google asks which ‘mask mood’ you relate to in this funny post

Google took to Instagram to share the ‘mask mood’ post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:26 PM IST
The image was shared by Google.(Instagram/@googleindia)

Masks are a necessity of the current times. Wearing this safety equipment whenever one is going out is something everyone should follow. The Internet is also filled with various posts reminding people about the importance of masks. This time Google has joined in to share an advisory and that too in a fun way.

“At least people can’t see us talk to ourselves under our double mask,” Google shared in their latest post. They also posted a few images and asked people about the mask mood to which they relate to.

Take a look at the post shared by Google:

The post has been shared about an hour ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 500 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated different comments.

“Loved it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Can relate with smiling one hahah,” shared another. “Very nice,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Google’s post? Which mood do you relate to most?

