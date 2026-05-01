Google employee busts hiring myths at tech giant: ‘It’s about skills, not IIT or IIM tags’

A Google employee has shared a video on Instagram busting some of the most common myths about working at the tech giant. In the clip, Neha Sharma spoke about hiring at Google, interview expectations and the belief that only graduates from top Indian institutes make it to the company.

A Google employee shared insights, said Google hired beyond tech roles and did not seek perfect candidates.(Instagram/nehaanoop.official)

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(Also read: Delhi techie who quit ₹40 LPA Google job opens up on life after corporate: ‘I now own 100% of my time’)

Google employee talks about hiring myths

Taking to Instagram, Sharma shared a video in which she is seen speaking to a man who asks her about popular assumptions around Google jobs.

The conversation begins with the interviewer saying, “Hey Neha!” to which she replies, “Hey, hi!” He then asks, “Can you bust some myths about working at Google?”

Sharma responds, “Yeah sure, please ask.” The interviewer first asks whether Google only hires for tech roles. “Not at all, that's the biggest myth. Google hires for various non tech roles: strategy, marketing, sales operations, and many more,” she says.

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{{^usCountry}} The interviewer then asks whether Google only looks for perfectionists. Sharma says, “No, they don't look for perfect people. They look for people who can think smartly, solve problems, and learn fast.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interviewer then asks whether Google only looks for perfectionists. Sharma says, “No, they don't look for perfect people. They look for people who can think smartly, solve problems, and learn fast.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She also addresses the widely held belief that only IIT and IIM graduates get into Google. “No, that's not 100% true. They hire for necessary skills and not your degree,” she adds. ‘Google hires for non tech roles as well’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also addresses the widely held belief that only IIT and IIM graduates get into Google. “No, that's not 100% true. They hire for necessary skills and not your degree,” she adds. ‘Google hires for non tech roles as well’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that read, “Bursting top myths about Google. When people hear Google, the first thing they think of is coding, but Google hires for non tech roles as well. Come on, if everyone is going to code, who is going to sell what we code?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that read, “Bursting top myths about Google. When people hear Google, the first thing they think of is coding, but Google hires for non tech roles as well. Come on, if everyone is going to code, who is going to sell what we code?” {{/usCountry}}

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The caption further added, “No one is perfect, we know that, but why do we try to be perfect in our interviews? Google looks for people who can work under difficult situations, solving problems, not someone who delivers perfect answers in an interview.”

Sharma also wrote, “I have people in my team who are not graduates from IITs or IIMs, yet they still deliver the best outcomes. For Google, your work profile matters more than the college you graduated from.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The clip has amassed several reactions from users, with many appreciating Sharma for making the hiring process sound more practical and less intimidating. One user wrote, “This is actually helpful for people who think Google is only for coders.” Another said, “Finally someone said skills matter more than college tags.”

(Also read: 'Beauty of remote jobs’: Techie with 3 years experience claims Google-level pay, internet divided)

One more user reacted, “This clears a lot of confusion about big tech hiring.” Another commented, “Work profile over college name is the best takeaway.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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