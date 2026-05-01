Google employee busts hiring myths at tech giant: ‘It’s about skills, not IIT or IIM tags’
A Google employee busted hiring myths, said skills mattered more than degrees and coding was not the only path.
A Google employee has shared a video on Instagram busting some of the most common myths about working at the tech giant. In the clip, Neha Sharma spoke about hiring at Google, interview expectations and the belief that only graduates from top Indian institutes make it to the company.
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Google employee talks about hiring myths
Taking to Instagram, Sharma shared a video in which she is seen speaking to a man who asks her about popular assumptions around Google jobs.
The conversation begins with the interviewer saying, “Hey Neha!” to which she replies, “Hey, hi!” He then asks, “Can you bust some myths about working at Google?”
Sharma responds, “Yeah sure, please ask.” The interviewer first asks whether Google only hires for tech roles. “Not at all, that's the biggest myth. Google hires for various non tech roles: strategy, marketing, sales operations, and many more,” she says.
The interviewer then asks whether Google only looks for perfectionists. Sharma says, “No, they don't look for perfect people. They look for people who can think smartly, solve problems, and learn fast.”{{/usCountry}}
The interviewer then asks whether Google only looks for perfectionists. Sharma says, “No, they don't look for perfect people. They look for people who can think smartly, solve problems, and learn fast.”{{/usCountry}}
She also addresses the widely held belief that only IIT and IIM graduates get into Google. “No, that's not 100% true. They hire for necessary skills and not your degree,” she adds.
‘Google hires for non tech roles as well’{{/usCountry}}
She also addresses the widely held belief that only IIT and IIM graduates get into Google. “No, that's not 100% true. They hire for necessary skills and not your degree,” she adds.
‘Google hires for non tech roles as well’{{/usCountry}}
The clip was shared with a caption that read, “Bursting top myths about Google. When people hear Google, the first thing they think of is coding, but Google hires for non tech roles as well. Come on, if everyone is going to code, who is going to sell what we code?”{{/usCountry}}
The clip was shared with a caption that read, “Bursting top myths about Google. When people hear Google, the first thing they think of is coding, but Google hires for non tech roles as well. Come on, if everyone is going to code, who is going to sell what we code?”{{/usCountry}}
The caption further added, “No one is perfect, we know that, but why do we try to be perfect in our interviews? Google looks for people who can work under difficult situations, solving problems, not someone who delivers perfect answers in an interview.”
Sharma also wrote, “I have people in my team who are not graduates from IITs or IIMs, yet they still deliver the best outcomes. For Google, your work profile matters more than the college you graduated from.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip has amassed several reactions from users, with many appreciating Sharma for making the hiring process sound more practical and less intimidating. One user wrote, “This is actually helpful for people who think Google is only for coders.” Another said, “Finally someone said skills matter more than college tags.”
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One more user reacted, “This clears a lot of confusion about big tech hiring.” Another commented, “Work profile over college name is the best takeaway.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)