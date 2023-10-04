Google employee laid off during maternity leave, says she is 'devastated'

In September, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, laid off several employees. One of the individuals affected by this decision is Nichole Foley, who received the news of her layoff while on maternity leave. In response to this unexpected turn of events, Foley turned to LinkedIn to express the impact it had on her. It left her feeling "heartbroken and devastated."

Google laid of several employees last month. (AP)

"After 12.5 years at Google, I unfortunately was impacted while on maternity leave by the Google recruiting layoffs that happened last Wednesday. I am heartbroken and devastated to say the least, especially while on leave with a 10-week-old. I will however be forever grateful for all of my time at Google, and for the AMAZING people I was able to work with who I call my friends and more importantly, my family," wrote Foley on LinkedIn. (Also Read: Pregnant ‘Googler’ impacted by layoffs at parent firm Alphabet: 'Had amazing 2 years’

She further added, "I am having a hard time wrapping my head around what is next or how I am going to interview & work elsewhere at this moment, but I know that things will work out, and I am excited to see what is next."

At the end of her post, she wrote that she is open to jobs and is looking forward to a new role.

Take a look at the post shared by Nichole Foley here:

This post was shared two weeks ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 9,000 likes. The share has also received several comments. Several people shared that they have worked with Foley, and many said that she has helped them in their careers.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "Oh wow, I'm so sorry to hear this! I still remember when I was a little baby new-to-the-industry candidate in 2016, and you worked really hard to make sure I had a good experience despite some weird process hurdles."

A second said, "Utterly gutted to be reading this, holding you and your family in my heart Nichole. You're such an incredible leader and model for others. Will support you and hope that this moment of unknown is as brief as it can be."

"Nichole Foley, I know few people that work as hard or as passionately as you. You truly modeled to me what it meant to be a Googler. I’m so sorry this has happened and am here in any way I can help," expressed another.

A fourth shared, "So sorry to hear this, Nichole. You were absolutely instrumental in getting me into Google. Happy to spread the word for you."

