Pregnant ‘Googler’ impacted by layoffs at parent firm Alphabet: 'Had amazing 2 years’

"While enjoying my first week of maternity leave at 36 weeks pregnant and getting ready for the baby to come in the next couple of weeks. I found out yesterday I was impacted by the layoffs," she wrote in a post on LinkedIn, according to India Today.

“While enjoying my first week of maternity leave at 36 weeks pregnant and getting ready for the baby to come in the next couple of weeks. I found out yesterday I was impacted by the layoffs,” she wrote in a post on LinkedIn, according to India Today.

The ex-Google staffer recalled meeting ‘amazing co-workers,' earning a promotion, and helping ‘exceptional candidates find their dreams jobs.’

Observing that ‘life is full of ups and downs,’ she concluded: “I'm looing forward to enjoying some quality time off with my husband and daughter once she arrives and look forward to leaning on my LinkedIn community for any advice and opportunities come the New Year.”

Alphabet layoffs

The layoffs, announced on September 13, resulted in ‘a few hundred employees’ losing their jobs at the Mountain View, California-headquartered Alphabet. People working in its global recruiting team got laid off.

In January, Alphabet relieved 12,000 people accounting for 6% of its then overall workforce.

