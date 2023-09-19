News / Technology / Pregnant ‘Googler’ impacted by layoffs at parent firm Alphabet: 'Had amazing 2 years’

Pregnant ‘Googler’ impacted by layoffs at parent firm Alphabet: 'Had amazing 2 years’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 19, 2023 06:30 PM IST

The now-former staffer said she is looking forward to ‘some quality time off’ with her husband and daughter, once the latter is born in two weeks.

A now-former Google employee, who was impacted by the recent layoffs at the company's parent organisation Alphabet Inc., has revealed she has been on a maternity leave and is due to deliver in two weeks. Remaining positive, however, the woman described her two years with the tech giant as ‘amazing.’

FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013, file photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
“While enjoying my first week of maternity leave at 36 weeks pregnant and getting ready for the baby to come in the next couple of weeks. I found out yesterday I was impacted by the layoffs,” she wrote in a post on LinkedIn, according to India Today.

The unnamed ex-Google staffer's LinkedIn post.
The ex-Google staffer recalled meeting ‘amazing co-workers,' earning a promotion, and helping ‘exceptional candidates find their dreams jobs.’

Observing that ‘life is full of ups and downs,’ she concluded: “I'm looing forward to enjoying some quality time off with my husband and daughter once she arrives and look forward to leaning on my LinkedIn community for any advice and opportunities come the New Year.”

Alphabet layoffs

The layoffs, announced on September 13, resulted in ‘a few hundred employees’ losing their jobs at the Mountain View, California-headquartered Alphabet. People working in its global recruiting team got laid off.

Also Read | Sole breadwinner, hit by Alphabet layoffs, thanks Google for work opportunity: ‘Was a dream come true…’

In January, Alphabet relieved 12,000 people accounting for 6% of its then overall workforce.

